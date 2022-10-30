INDIANAPOLIS -- Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay have not had any contact since Irsay made pointed comments about Snyder at the league meetings earlier this month, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

It could make for an awkward visit when their teams play in Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday. Snyder will attend the game and sit in the visitor's owners box, provided by Irsay.

"I only run into owners if it's really coincidental," Irsay told the Washington Post. "Most of us don't see each other unless we happen to be passing each other on the field or somewhere at the same time. It has nothing to do with Dan Snyder. If I was playing the Ravens, I wouldn't know if [owner] Steve Bisciotti was going."

A Commanders spokesperson, meanwhile, issued a brief statement addressing Irsay's recent references to Snyder.

"It's unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the NFL," the spokesperson said, apparently referencing Article IX of the NFL Constitution, which stipulates that no club member can publicly criticize another organization or its management. "We look forward to playing his team on Sunday. "

At the NFL league meetings in New York on Oct. 18, Irsay said there was merit to removing Snyder as owner.

Congress continues to investigate Snyder for the workplace culture created during his ownership. The NFL, led by attorney Mary Jo White, also is investigating Snyder for a second time, stemming from an allegation of sexual misconduct. The first investigation resulted in a $10 million fine of the organization.

There are investigations by the attorney generals in Washington, D.C. and Virginia regarding financial improprieties by the organization, which the team has denied.

All of this has led to discussion over Snyder's future as owner.

"I just believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to protect that," Irsay said. "I just think that once owners talk among each other, they'll arrive to the right decision. My belief is that -- unfortunately -- that's the road we probably need to go down. And we just need to finish the investigation. But it's gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years."

At the meetings, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he told the owners to wait until the investigations are complete.

"We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough going forward," Irsay said. "But I think [removal as owner] is something that has to be given serious consideration. I believe it's in the best interest of the National Football League that we look it squarely in the eye and deal with it."

Owners can force a sale if at least 24 vote in favor of such a move; Irsay said there would potentially be support for such a vote.

The Commanders released a statement later that day calling Irsay's comments "inappropriate but not surprising." They also pointed to their progress as an organization over the past two years.

Their statement concluded: "Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."