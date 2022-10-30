Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins makes unbelievable one-handed TD grab

MINNEAPOLIS -- DeAndre Hopkins did it again.

With the Arizona Cardinals in need of points, the wide receiver hauled in a 6-yard, one-handed touchdown grab in the end zone to cap a 10-play drive that pulled them to within 14-10 at halftime.

It was Hopkins' third one-handed touchdown grab since 2017, when ESPN Stats & Information started tracking the statistic.

Hopkins was the wide receiver to the left of quarterback Kyler Murray, but he was bunched in the slot. He broke toward the end zone and Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked up Hopkins near the goal line. Murray put the ball over Smith's head and Hopkins extended with his left hand to catch it.