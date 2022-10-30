Eagles' Jalen Hurts connects with A.J. Brown on three first-half touchdown passes

PHILADELPHIA -- It's almost Halloween, so it's only fitting that "Swole Batman" made a major impression for the Eagles on Sunday.

Receiver A.J. Brown, who got the nickname from cornerback Darius Slay early in the season, showed off his super hero skills with three first-half touchdown passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping Philly to a 21-7 lead.

On the first TD connection, it looked like Jalen Hurts' heave could be intercepted by standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Brown came zooming in and elevated to snatch his third receiving touchdown of the season.

On the second, Hurts threw a perfect ball on a third-and-8 pass, which Brown caught in stride for a 27-yard touchdown.

The third score was similar to the second, with Hurts again hitting Brown down the right side on a 29-yard play.

Entering the game, Brown had not recorded a 100-yard receiving game since Week 1 against the Detroit Lions -- a five-game streak that was tied for the second longest of his career. The third touchdown catch gave him numbers of five catches for 113 yards and 3 TDs on the day.

Brown is the fifth Eagles player over the past 20 seasons with 3-plus receiving touchdowns in a game, per ESPN Stats & Information research, joining Terrell Owens (twice in 2004), Brian Westbrook (2004), Kevin Curtis (2007) and Riley Cooper (2013).

Hurts now has three passing touchdowns of 20-plus air yards on the day, only the second time since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006 that an Eagles quarterback had three such passing touchdowns (Nick Foles in 2013). This also marks the first time an Eagles receiver has had three receiving touchdowns of 20-plus air yards in a game since 2006.