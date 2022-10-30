Cowboys' Dak Prescott in control with three TDs vs. Bears

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys kept saying they felt like they were close in the passing game, despite ranking 27th in the NFL through seven games.

Through two drives Sunday, the Cowboys had two touchdowns for a 14-0 lead against the Chicago Bears, including a perfectly thrown Dak Prescott pass down the seam to CeeDee Lamb for a 21-yard score, splitting Bears defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker.

After throwing for just 207 yards in his return from a fractured right thumb last week against the Detroit Lions, Prescott had 107 yards on 10-of-11 passing in the first quarter. After not catching a pass last week vs. the Lions, Michael Gallup had three catches. After converting just three third-down opportunities vs. the Lions last week, the Cowboys had four third-down conversions in their first two drives.

All of this is without Ezekiel Elliott, who is battling a hyperextended right knee. One way the Cowboys get around Elliott's absence: Putting Lamb in the backfield. On the second possession, he lined up at running back on five of the eight plays before his touchdown catch.

Prescott later threw a one-yard pass to Jake Ferguson as the Cowboys took control.