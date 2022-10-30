Falcons' Lorenzo Carter tips ball to himself for pick-six vs. Panthers

ATLANTA - The pressure came hard at Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker and as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker came close to Walker, Walker let the ball go trying to float the ball over another rushing defender, Lorenzo Carter.

Carter was not letting that happen. He batted the ball up in the air and then caught his own tipped pass. With only Walker to beat, Carter took a wide angle and avoided a diving Walker, coasting into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.

FALCONS PICK-6! Lorenzo Carter snags it at the line of scrimmage



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fAXMgIqW9V pic.twitter.com/J6CFDcycPZ — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

It was the second interception of Carter's career and his first interception return for a touchdown. It wasn't his first touchdown this season, though, as Carter also scored in Week 2 after he scooped up a blocked punt against the Los Angeles Rams and returned it for a touchdown.

The play took what might have been a halftime deficit for the Falcons and turned it into a 14-10 halftime lead over Carolina