EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New England Patriots starting receiver DeVante Parker was ruled out of Sunday's game -- a 22-17 victory against the New York Jets -- after one play with a knee injury, the team announced.

Parker entered the day third on the team with 15 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown, playing 84% of the offensive snaps. He was the intended receiver on a slant pass on the Patriots' first offensive play Sunday and appeared to injure the knee on that play.

Parker went to the blue medical tent on the sideline, stayed on the sideline for a short period after the initial evaluation, then headed to the locker room for further tests.

New England had initially called his return to the game questionable before downgrading him to out at halftime.

Parker, an eight-year veteran, was acquired in an offseason trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots got Parker and a fifth-round draft pick for a third-round pick.

In Parker's absence Sunday, New England had rookie Tyquan Thornton and veteran Nelson Agholor fill some of his duties, alongside fellow starter Jakobi Meyers.