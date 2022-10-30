DETROIT -- Miami Dolphins left guard Liam Eichenberg was carted off the field late in the third quarter of their 31-27 victory Sunday over the Detroit Lions and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

Eichenberg suffered the injury on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki, remaining on the ground for several minutes after the play. His teammates appeared to recognize the severity of the injury and immediately kneeled around him while he was attended to by the team's medical staff.

Robert Jones filled in at left guard in Eichenberg's stead. If Eichenberg is forced to miss any games moving forward, he will be the Dolphins' third starting offensive lineman to do so, following left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson.

Miami drafted Eichenberg in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he has started 23 of 24 possible games since.

The Dolphins scored the game's final 14 points en route to the victory.