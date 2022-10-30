PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was ruled out of Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury.

Davis was hurt with 3:20 remaining in the first half of the Eagles' 35-13 win after being blocked to the ground by offensive lineman James Daniels. Davis was assisted off the field and taken to the medical tent on the sidelines before being carted inside.

Davis, the 6-foot-6, 340-pound anchor on Georgia's national championship defense in 2021, was selected 13th overall by the Eagles this past April.

He was averaging 23 snaps through the first six games of the season, posting 12 tackles, including three stuffs, and one quarterback hurry.