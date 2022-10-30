Jets tie all-time losing streak mark with loss to Patriots

Zach Wilson rolls to his right and looks to throw it away, but it ends up being snagged by Devin McCourty for an interception. (0:18)

It was the same old story for the New York Jets against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Despite coming in with a better record than the Patriots -- the first time since Tom Brady's 10th career game all the way back in Week 12 of the 2001 season -- the Jets were 2.5-point underdogs. That turned out to be optimistic, as they ended up losing to the Patriots 22-17. New England is back at .500, while the Jets' four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.

To add insult to injury, Bill Belichick moved into sole possession of second place all time in coaching wins.

By the numbers, this is tied for the longest string of futility by one team against another in NFL history. The Jets have lost 13 straight games to the Patriots, tying the Denver Broncos' losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs for most all time. During that streak, New York has only ever led at halftime twice -- they were up 10-6 at the half Sunday, and led by 10 during Week 9 of the 2020 season.

Neither team will have to wait very long for a chance at history -- the Jets travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots on Nov. 20.

Data from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this story