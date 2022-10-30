MINNEAPOLIS -- Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt said his celebration following his second sack in Arizona's 34-26 loss to Minnesota on Sunday was a tribute to former Vikings pass rusher Jared Allen -- who was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime -- and not an insult.

Watt broke out Allen's dance after his second sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, which came around the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter. He started with his own touch: rocking the baby, which was a tribute to his newborn son, Koa. Then Watt went into Allen's celebration, which features him on one knee, circling his arm like he's stirring and then putting both arms in the air.

As soon as Watt finished, the fans booed.

"I also want to clear up -- clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute," Watt said in front of his locker after the game. "Jared Allen's one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

"I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up."

Watt reiterated that the celebration "was a tribute, not a slight" in a tweet posted later Sunday evening, which he concluded, "Don't get it twisted. #Legend"

Like Allen, Watt has made a career of bringing down quarterbacks. Allen had 136 sacks in 12 seasons; Watt, currently in his 12th season, has 106.5.

"He's one of the best of all time," Watt said. "He's a great player. I loved watching him. I met him a couple of times. I have a massive amount of respect for him. So, it was great to see him go into their Ring of Honor. It's very well deserved. And I hope he took it as a tribute and understood that it was a sign of respect."

On the day Jared Allen was inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor, Cardinals DE J.J. Watt paid tribute to the former Minnesota great by imitating his sack celebration. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Watt said the two had dinner when he was coming out of Wisconsin in 2011 but have never worked together. Watt, 33, said he appreciated how Allen, who entered the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for his Ring of Honor ceremony on horseback, went about his career his own way.

"It's awesome," Watt said. "I mean, the mullet, the horses, the cowboy hats. I mean, the guy did it the right way and it was a lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to just to see the way he did it, and I think today he deserved to be in the Ring of Honor. Absolutely."