MINNEAPOLIS -- Never underestimate a revenge game for Patrick Peterson.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback was primed for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he played the first 10 years of his career. And Peterson let them know all about it -- during and after the Vikings' 34-26 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Peterson broke up three passes, mocked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a midgame dance and afterward made clear he still resents the way his time ended in Arizona.

"I'm still waiting on [general manager] Steve Keim to call me," said Peterson, who departed the Cardinals after the 2020 season. "Still haven't talked to him."

Peterson also revealed that he routinely found disparaging emails from fans printed out and left on his chair during his final seasons in the Cardinals locker room. According to Peterson, the emails were addressed to team ownership, with messages that ranged from his age to his tackling ability to threats to cancel season tickets as long as he remained on the roster.

Peterson said it was "mind-boggling" to him that someone -- presumably from the Cardinals organization -- would pass along such messages. He said he remembered thinking, "What did I do to deserve this from a fan?"

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peterson jawed with the Cardinals sideline throughout the game. When safety Harrison Smith intercepted Murray near midfield in the third quarter, Peterson began celebrating even as Smith was still returning the ball down the sideline. Asked later to identify the dance, Peterson said: "I think it was Call of Duty. Is that what they call it? Modern Warfare? I'm not a gamer. I don't know anything about video games. I just heard that game just came out."

Murray is known as a big fan of the game. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" was released Friday.

Peterson has now broken up six passes in the Vikings' past two games after managing a total of four breakups in their first five. He said he is eager to show the entire NFL that, at age 32 and four years removed from his last Pro Bowl, "I still got it."

He added: "All I heard the last two years is that 'He's washed up, he's done,'" Peterson said. "I know we've still got a second half of the season to go, but I'm just getting started. Like, I'm in my zone right now. I'm in a groove. I've been here before, I know how to keep it. And I want to continue being challenged, and continue helping this team win ballgames.

"Because I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet. And that's why I've been missing out on Pro Bowls and All-Pros. I'm here. Twelve years in and I'm still standing strong."