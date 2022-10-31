INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Cooper Kupp was down on the field after injuring his right ankle late in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but the wide receiver said "things are pointing towards dodging a bullet" with the injury.

Kupp said he feels "pretty good right now," but that he will know more after he sees how his ankle responds over the next few days. Kupp had tape wrapped around his right ankle during his postgame news conference.

"It just got rolled up a little bit," Kupp said. "Foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done, and so, we'll see over these next few days how it responds."

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was "kicking myself for not running the football again" and putting Kupp in that position. Kupp said he "obviously" doesn't hold anything against McVay for the play call.

"Beyond just the coach that he is, he cares about his guys and about his players, and so I know he feels bad about that," Kupp said. "But at the end of the day you're playing a football game. ... So I obviously don't hold anything against him in that regard.

"It's a violent random game and you play it as hard as you possibly can until the fourth quarter hits zero. And I can respect that and appreciate that."

Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers on Sunday.