HOUSTON -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry continued his dominance against the Houston Texans in a 17-10 win Sunday and in doing so tied a record held by O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson.

Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He has now rushed for 200 or more yards in six games, tying him with Simpson and Peterson for the most career 200-yard rushing performances.

It was also Henry's fourth consecutive 200-yard rushing game against the Texans, setting a record for the most such games against a single team in NFL history.

Henry's second score of the day gave him 75 touchdowns for his career, breaking a tie with Eddie George for the most TDs scored in Titans/Oilers franchise history. Henry reached that mark in 93 games, with George doing so in 128.

Henry was the one toting the football, but he was sure to point to the offensive line as the reason for his success.

"I give all the credit to them," Henry said. "They were the ones that made it happen. Without them, I wouldn't have half the success that I've had."

Most Games With 200 Rushing Yards & 2 Rushing TDs 6 Derrick Henry 4 Derrick Henry only against the Texans 3 Jim Brown 3 Barry Sanders 3 LaDainian Tomlinson -- ESPN Stats & Information

Henry has now posted four consecutive 100-yard rushing performances for Tennessee this season. The Titans have leaned heavily on Henry during their five-game win streak, with Henry leading the league in carries (132) and rushing yards (654) while tying for the most rushing touchdowns (6) over that span.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.