FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker received "good news" on tests from the knee injury that knocked him out of Sunday's win over the New York Jets. It has been diagnosed as a sprain, a source told ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Parker could miss some time, but it shouldn't be an extended absence and is not considered a major injury, the source told Fowler.

The Patriots (4-4) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, then have their bye weekend.

Parker's diagnosis could also affect how the Patriots approach Tuesday's trade deadline. Receiver is one of the deeper positions on the roster, with Parker and Jakobi Meyers as starters, and Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton the next pass-catchers on the depth chart the past two weeks. Veteran Nelson Agholor was the fifth option in Sunday's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.

Parker entered Sunday third on the team with 15 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown, playing 84% of the offensive snaps. He was the intended receiver on a slant pass on the Patriots' first offensive play and appeared to injure the knee on that play.

Parker, 29, went to the medical tent on the sideline, then stayed with his teammates for a short period after the initial evaluation before heading to the locker room for further tests.

The Patriots had initially called his return to the game questionable before downgrading him to out at halftime.