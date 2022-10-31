OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson will be without his top wide receiver for an extended period.

Rashod Bateman is expected to miss "a few weeks" after aggravating his left foot injury in Thursday's 27-22 win in Tampa Bay. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it's "disappointing" because Baltimore thought Bateman had just tweaked the foot again.

"There's a little more there from a strain standpoint," Harbaugh said Monday. "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks for him. We'll have more to report on that later in the week."

Bateman, a first-round pick from a year ago, entered this season as Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver after the Ravens traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL draft. But Bateman is third on the team with 285 yards receiving on 15 receptions after missing two games earlier this season with the initial foot injury.

The loss of Bateman creates a void in Baltimore's deep passing game. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 19-yard per catch average.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a "possibility" to play in Bateman's absence, Harbaugh said. Jackson, who has led the league in yards per catch four times in his 14-year career, was signed to Baltimore's practice squad Oct. 19.

"He's 35 years old, but he's a good-looking 35, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "He's running around really good. I think he probably feels like he's ready to go. If he is, he could be out there."