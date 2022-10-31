MIAMI -- Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg will "miss some time" with an MCL injury, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, but there's currently no timetable for his return.

Eichenberg was carted off the field Sunday during the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions and was immediately ruled out with a knee injury. McDaniel said the team is still evaluating the injury but called it a positive outcome considering what it could have been.

The 2021 second-round pick has started all 8 of Miami's games at left guard this season. Robert Jones filled in for Eichenberg after he left Sunday's game.

McDaniel also said the Dolphins will activate right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been on injured reserve since Week 2, but he does not expect Jackson to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will remain on the physically unable to perform list, McDaniel added, as he recovers from Achilles surgery in March. -