BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A familiar face is set to return to one of the league's best defenses. Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is expected to be activated to the team's 53-man roster this week after over 11 months of rehabbing following a torn left ACL.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the team intends to activate White this week. The team had to decide by Wednesday with the cornerback's 21-day practice window while on the reserve/PUP list set to expire this week.

"He'll remain day-to-day, and not really going to get into speculating on whether he's going to play this week or not," McDermott said. "We're just going to continue to take it day by day like we've done to this point."

White suffered the injury on Thanksgiving last season in a game against the New Orleans Saints in his home state. He wore a red noncontact jersey during his first two days back at practice in Week 6 before the team's bye. He wore a normal practice jersey at practice leading up to the Week 8 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. He was not participating in the portion of the Friday practices open to the media both weeks.

The Bills have dealt with a variety of injuries in the secondary this season outside of White. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) is out for the season, and cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Christian Benford (hand) have both missed time. Without the 2019 first-team All-Pro on the field, Jackson has been the team's No. 1 cornerback, while rookies Kaiir Elam -- the team's first-round pick -- and Benford have rotated at the other outside corner spot when healthy.

McDermott said that Bills safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is still being evaluated after leaving the team's 27-17 win over the Packers early. Linebacker Matt Milano also suffered an oblique injury in the game.

The defense has had success this year despite the injuries. The group leads the league in interceptions (11) and has allowed 11 offensive touchdowns (fourth fewest).