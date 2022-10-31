LOS ANGELES -- Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he avoided structural damage to his right ankle.

Kupp injured his ankle near the end of the Rams' Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, when he was tackled after making a catch late in the fourth quarter.

McVay said tests showed Kupp had "a little lateral soft tissue swelling in that ankle."

"I think he's going to be OK," McVay said. "You guys all know how tough he is, and so, really just kind of managing that swelling. But fortunately, there wasn't anything structurally wrong, and so that's very positive news for us."

McVay reiterated Monday that in hindsight, he would not have run that same play to Kupp and left him "possibly exposed to that hit" in the blowout loss.

Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers on Sunday.