CLEVELAND -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was ruled out of Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a right knee injury.

Awuzie went down in the second quarter of the AFC North game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland after defending a pass intended for Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

When he made it to Cincinnati's sideline, Awuzie clutched his right knee before he went into the team's injury tent.

While trainers looked at Awuzie, several members of Cincinnati's secondary entered the tent to check on Awuzie, including starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III.

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also made a brief visit before Awuzie was taken into the locker room on a medical cart before the end of the half.

Since signing with the Bengals during the 2021 free agency, Awuzie has emerged as Cincinnati's top cornerback. He has made 21 starts, including all seven games this season.