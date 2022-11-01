Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at age 38.

Corri Zimmer White, Mike's daughter and Adam's sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. No cause of death was given.

Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings' coaching staff when his father was hired as head coach in 2014. He served as linebackers coach for six seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. He was fired along with his father and the majority of the coaching staff after the 2021 season.

Zimmer began his coaching career in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach. He held a similar position with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2012. He joined his father with the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2013, during Mike Zimmer's final season there as a defensive coordinator, before moving with him to the Vikings.

Most recently, Adam Zimmer had been working as an offensive analyst to the Bengals.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement.

"Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

"We had fond memories of Adam from the four years he spent with our organization," the Saints said in a statement. "Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach."

In her Instagram post, Zimmer White wrote about the unexpected death of family matriarch Vikki Zimmer in 2009.

"My brother was one of my best friends," she wrote, "especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events."