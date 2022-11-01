        <
          Indianapolis Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

          Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady (0:54)

          Adam Schefter details the Colts' decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. (0:54)

          The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

          "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

          The Colts' offense has scored 17 or fewer points in five of their eight games this season. Indianapolis (3-4-1) has also scored one touchdown or less in a game on four occasions this season.

          Sam Ehlinger replaced Matt Ryan as the Colts' starting quarterback in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.