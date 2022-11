Keyshawn Johnson details why he is optimistic about the Bears' future. (1:02)

Why Bears fans should feel good about their future (1:02)

The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday.

The Steelers are getting a second-round pick in return, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2020 second-round pick has caught 32 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers this season.