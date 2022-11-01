The Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal that will send suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

In exchange, the Falcons would receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The conditional pick could become a third-rounder if Ridley reaches certain incentives in 2023, or it could become a second-rounder if he's signed to an extension, sources told Schefter.

Without confirming the deal had been completed, Ridley took to social media, tweeting "#DUUUVAL!" with a Jaguars logo.

Ridley, who turns 28 in December, was suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on games in 2021. The earliest he can apply for reinstatement is Feb. 15, 2023, the NFL said.

Ridley is the second player to be suspended for betting on NFL games since 2018, when a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court opened a path for all states to authorize sports betting. Then-Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw was suspended in 2019 after the NFL learned he had bet on league games while on injured reserve.

The Jaguars' interest in trading for Ridley was first reported by 1010 XL Radio.