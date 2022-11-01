EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are at the very least open to potentially reuniting with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham popped into the Giants facility last month and met with some players (including close friends Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley) and staff who he knew from his previous time with the organization (2014-18). He didn't meet with the general manager and coach and therefore it wasn't an official visit.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Giants wouldn't have interest in signing Beckham when he gets healthy or for next season. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

"I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building," general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday after the receiver-needy Giants did not make a move at the trade deadline. "Obviously he's been a good player. He's a guy we would consider and talk to, when he's healthy. I think he did the ACL in February, so not sure really where he is physically.

"But yeah, any player that would upgrade the roster we're going to consider and have conversations with their representatives."

The Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week.

Beckham, 29, was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU. He had a record-breaking start with three straight 1,300-yard seasons to begin his career. But things began to fall apart when he broke his leg in 2017.

He was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season, months after signing a new long-term deal. But his anger at the time was directed mostly toward general manager Dave Gettleman, who is no longer with the franchise.

Beckham has toyed publicly on social media with the idea of a reuniting with the Giants.

"Ain't nothing better than a family reunion!!" he tweeted last month as a response to Barkley.