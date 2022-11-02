"Chad Powers" continues to fascinate and terrify, plus more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"It's a combination of Mrs. Doubtfire and Jason from Halloween ..."

-- Peyton Manning, on his brother Eli's "Chad Powers" mask during the ManningCast on "Monday Night Football"

"I told him he couldn't mess with me and he a little boy."

-- Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, on what he said to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs before their game Sunday. Diggs had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, although Alexander was not his primary defender on any of his receptions

"I don't give a f--- who started it, I finished it. I got the win. I don't deal with moral victories. I don't deal with one-on-one battles because it's not a one-on-one game. ... It's a team effort, and I got a dub. I feel like at the end of the day there are no moral victories."

-- Diggs, on the altercation

"Ravens flock, let's fly."

-- Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, poking a little bit of fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's "Broncos country, let's ride" slogan