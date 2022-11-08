Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL regular season. It's officially the middle of the campaign, so let's check out how every team is doing -- good or bad.

Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through nine weeks.

In addition to our updated rankings, we checked in with NFL Nation reporters across the league and asked them to name one player who is the team's MVP at midseason. One catch: It can't be a quarterback. These players have performed in a way that has been invaluable to their team in the first half of the season, but can they continue to shine in the final half?

Let's get to it.

Week 9 ranking: 2

Non-QB MVP: WR A.J. Brown

Brown has been a game-changer for the Eagles' offense. He is just the third Eagle since the 1970 merger to record 700-plus receiving yards and six-plus touchdowns through eight games, joining Terrell Owens (2004, 2005) and Jeremy Maclin (2014). Brown's ability to create separation, make contested catches and produce after the catch has been critical to quarterback Jalen Hurts' ascension as a passer. Hurts has tossed six touchdowns with no interceptions for a QBR of 91.4 when targeting Brown, who ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (718) and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (6). -- Tim McManus

Week 9 ranking: 3

Non-QB MVP: TE Travis Kelce

The Chiefs might have been in some trouble if they didn't have Kelce, who is on pace for 121 catches, 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. The receptions and scores would be career highs, and the yards would be within 16 of tying a career high. With a group of receivers that is otherwise mostly new, Patrick Mahomes needed a pass-catcher he could count on, and Kelce has delivered week after week in a big way. -- Adam Teicher

Week 9 ranking: 1

Non-QB MVP: LB Von Miller

The Bills brought in Miller to be the missing dominant pass-rusher and to use his experience to help better the team and its young defensive linemen. He has done just that. Miller has a team-high seven sacks and is sixth in the league in pass rush win rate (23.4%). His performance has impacted the rest of the D-line, with second-year pass-rusher Greg Rousseau already setting a career high in sacks (five). The Bills have issues to fix, including run defense, but Miller has been a stellar addition so far. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 9 ranking: 5

Non-QB MVP: WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is the Vikings' best player and is making a run at his goal of finishing out this season as the top receiver in the NFL. He ranks second in the league in receiving yards (867) and fifth in receptions (59). He only has three touchdown catches, but Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun throwing him 50-50 balls in the end zone to increase his opportunities. The addition of tight end T.J. Hockenson, meanwhile, has given defenses another point of focus as they consider whether to double-team Jefferson. -- Kevin Seifert

play 1:34 Rex Ryan: The Vikings are absolutely Super Bowl contenders Rex Ryan and Ryan Clark feel good about the Super Bowl chances for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

Week 9 ranking: 4

Non-QB MVP: LB Micah Parsons

Does a backup quarterback count? Cooper Rush did a fine job in going 4-1 during Dak Prescott's absence ... OK, we kid. Parsons has been a difference-maker every week. He has eight sacks (fourth in the NFL), has returned a fumble for a touchdown and creates favorable matchups for teammates because of the extra attention he receives. And even with that extra attention, he still produces. Parsons has to be on the short list for Defensive Player of the Year so far, and with the bigger games to come, he could cement his spot with more game-changing productivity. -- Todd Archer

Week 9 ranking: 7

Non-QB MVP: WR Tyreek Hill

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards, receptions and targets. He is on pace for 2,088 yards this season, which would be not only a new NFL record but the first time any wide receiver has cracked the 2,000 receiving yards mark. His impact on the field is palpable, and his teammates rave about his leadership in the locker room. Nothing we've seen through nine weeks suggests that the fastest player in the NFL is slowing down anytime soon. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Nick Chubb, Quinnen Williams & Cooper Kupp ESPN

Week 9 ranking: 6

Non-QB MVP: TE Mark Andrews

Andrews is the only consistent playmaker in the Ravens' offense not named Lamar Jackson. Before Andrews missed Monday night's game with shoulder and knee injuries, he accounted for 28% of Baltimore's receptions and receiving yards. He also had tallied one-third of the Ravens' touchdown catches. Even though teams know Jackson is targeting Andrews, the tight end still finds ways to get open. And with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman out for the season with a foot injury, Jackson is going to rely on Andrews even more. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 9 ranking: 13

Non-QB MVP: DT Quinnen Williams

Williams leads all interior defensive linemen with a career-high seven sacks, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The former No. 3 overall pick has always been a good player, but he has reached a new level this season. He is a big reason the defense -- the Jets' calling card -- has improved from 32nd in yards allowed in 2021 to seventh. Running back Breece Hall and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker would've drawn consideration had they not suffered season-ending injuries in Week 7. -- Rich Cimini

Week 9 ranking: 8

Non-QB MVP: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

With two more sacks in the Seahawks' win over Arizona, Nwosu is now tied for sixth most in the NFL with seven. He also has forced a pair of fumbles and has been strong against the run for Seattle's resurgent defense. Nwosu has played more snaps than the Seahawks would prefer, in part because of injuries to others in their outside linebacker rotation and also because he has been too good to take off the field. Either way, Nwosu -- who signed a two-year, $19.05 million deal this offseason -- looks like the Seahawks' best free-agent addition since Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in 2013. -- Brady Henderson

Week 9 ranking: 9

Non-QB MVP: DE Nick Bosa

Despite missing a game with a groin injury, Bosa has been the Niners' most consistent performer on the team's best unit. He is tied for second most in the NFL in sacks (8.5), is third in pressure percentage (16.3%) and is tied for ninth in pass rush win rate (23%). Bosa is also stout against the run. On a 49ers defense that has been plagued by injury, he has proved to be the one player San Francisco can't afford to lose. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 9 ranking: 11

Non-QB MVP: RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is the Giants' only consistent offensive threat. He has accounted for 38% of their total offense this season. That is second most for any player in the NFL, behind only Tennessee's Derrick Henry. The remarkable part is that Barkley's success comes after three straight seasons ruined by injury. "Him being healthy this year, you've kind of seen who he is and what he can do," New York general manager Joe Schoen said. The Giants couldn't live without it. Barkley is back to rookie year form; his 1.1 rushing yards over expectation matches his performance from 2018. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 9 ranking: 10

Non-QB MVP: RB Derrick Henry

Henry leads the NFL with 870 rushing yards in eight games, and he has been the spark for Tennessee's offense. Henry has rushed for 100-plus yards in five consecutive games, including four during the Titans' five-game win streak that ended with Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back willed Tennessee to a 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 8 when he carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans only passed the ball 10 times in that game. Don't look now, but Henry is on pace to potentially post another 2,000-yard rushing season. -- Turron Davenport

Week 9 ranking: 12

Non-QB MVP: DE Trey Hendrickson

This could be a collective defensive award for the way the unit has played at times throughout the beginning of the season. But Hendrickson has continued to be a one-man wrecking ball in the trenches. The defensive end might have only four sacks, but he ranks third in the NFL in pass rush win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed per drive. If Hendrickson continues to get consistent pressure off the edge, the Bengals will continue to have a playoff-caliber defense. -- Ben Baby

Week 9 ranking: 17

Non-QB MVP: LB Matthew Judon

This was a close call with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but Judon leads the NFL in sacks (11.5) and has generated the most consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks for a team that has leaned heavily on its defense. Judon started fast last year, as well, before fading out late in the season, and he is motivated to not let that happen again. -- Mike Reiss

Week 9 ranking: 16

Non-QB MVP: RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler leads the NFL with 10 touchdowns, including six rushing and four receiving. He has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games, the longest such streak currently in the NFL. And he leads the league with 457 yards after the catch, ahead of last season's triple crown winner Cooper Kupp (406). In a season when the Chargers have been plagued by injuries, Ekeler continues to be available and has been a standout option for quarterback Justin Herbert. -- Lindsey Thiry

Week 9 ranking: 15

Non-QB MVP: The running back committee

The Falcons are 4-5 and in contention in the NFC South for one reason -- their run game. And within that, it's impossible to pick one player, because starter Cordarrelle Patterson missed four weeks with a knee injury and the team continued rolling without him on the ground with a balanced room, led by Tyler Allgeier's 423 yards, 384 for Patterson and 299 for Caleb Huntley. So it might seem like a cop-out, but no one has been more valuable to the Falcons' than their backs, and it's hard to separate one from the other in terms of production and importance so far this season. -- Michael Rothstein

Week 9 ranking: 18

Non-QB MVP: WR Mike Evans

It's tough to find an offensive MVP on a team that is struggling to find the end zone and has been plagued by countless drops, but Mike Evans remains Tom Brady's most reliable big-play target, with 31 of the team's 125 receiving first downs. He has missed just one game this season, due to a suspension, but his durability can't be understated when Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman have missed a combined 11 games this year. Evans' 12 third-down catches are also the most on the team. -- Jenna Laine

play 1:37 Why Stephen A. isn't blaming Brady for the Bucs' offensive struggles Stephan A. Smith explains why he doesn't think Tom Brady is to blame for the Buccaneers' offensive struggles.

Week 9 ranking: 19

Non-QB MVP: DT Jonathan Allen

Washington's defense is the main reason the Commanders embarked on a three-game win streak and nearly upset Minnesota. And the defense is spurred by its tackles, Allen and Daron Payne. You could make this a combo MVP and include Payne, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks, one more than Allen. But Allen is tied for the league lead in tackles for a loss with 14. He also has a higher pass rush win rate, pressure percentage and run stop win rate than Payne. They're close and could split it, but if picking one, it's Allen by a hair. They're the reason Washington can hope for a better second half of the season. -- John Keim

Week 9 ranking: 14

Non-QB MVP: WR Cooper Kupp

This is an easy one. The offense has almost exclusively run through the No. 1 receiver. Kupp has registered 75% of the team's receiving touchdowns this season. Only Vikings receiver Jefferson (42.7%) has accounted for more of his team's receiving yards than Kupp (41.9%). Quarterback Matthew Stafford has only thrown two touchdowns to targets other than Kupp this season, and both were to Allen Robinson II. Stafford had 25 passing touchdowns to non-Kupp targets last year. Kupp has certainly shown he is capable of sustaining this production, but the Rams might prefer someone else on this offense to step up and give Stafford another option. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 9 ranking: 23

Non-QB MVP: RB Nick Chubb

Chubb was leading the NFL with 841 rushing yards headed into Cleveland's bye this past weekend, while averaging a whopping 5.64 yards per carry. The Browns' running game has been virtually unstoppable. While Cleveland's O-line has been dominant, Chubb performing like the NFL's best back to this point is the biggest reason why. An honorable mention goes to Myles Garrett, who is back to playing like a defensive player of the year contender. -- Jake Trotter

play 0:49 Why Joe Mixon's massive performance pushes him to high-end RB1 status Eric Moody explains why Joe Mixon's five-touchdown performance elevates him into the top tier of fantasy running backs.

Week 9 ranking: 21

Non-QB MVP: RB Alvin Kamara

There are strong cases to be made for tight end Taysom Hill or the Saints linebacker duo of Pete Werner and Demario Davis, but Kamara showed why he is so important with a three-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kamara missed two games early in the season with an injury, but he has had 581 all-purpose yards since his return in Week 5. Kamara has played a key role in the offense, especially with so many receivers hurt, and seems to be getting better by the week. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 9 ranking: 25

Non-QB MVP: CB Pat Surtain II

Earlier this season, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey called Surtain "phenomenal'' and added, "He's doing things now, with his approach and his technique, I really didn't do until my fourth or fifth year.'' Surtain has been a key player for the league's No. 2 scoring defense. He routinely matches up with the opponents' best receivers and is consistently avoided by opposing quarterbacks. He has been a bright spot. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 9 ranking: 24

Non-QB MVP: There isn't one

Besides Kyler Murray, who has carried this team the entire season but is disqualified because he is a quarterback, no other Cardinal has stepped up enough or been healthy through the first nine games to be considered for the non-QB team MVP. A few players have stood out, including wide receiver Marquise Brown (but he is hurt), running back James Conner (but he is hurt) and wideout DeAndre Hopkins (but he has played in just three contests since returning from a six-game suspension). Tight end Zach Ertz has been the only consistent player on the offense to contribute, but he isn't being utilized enough. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 9 ranking: 20

Non-QB MVP: RB Aaron Jones

Jones has been the Packers' most efficient and productive player on offense -- when they've bothered to use him. He ranks sixth among all running backs in yards per carry (5.61) but only is tied for 15th in total carries. Which begs the question: Will the Pack finally start to call his number more often? Linebacker Rashan Gary was also a contender for this with 31 pressures (third most in the NFL) and six sacks, until he suffered an ACL tear in his right knee on Sunday against the Lions. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 9 ranking: 26

Non-QB MVP: K Cairo Santos

The Bears kicker has made 19 consecutive field goals, a stretch that dates back to Week 15 of the 2021 season. Santos is a perfect 13-of-13 on field goals this season, including four from 50-plus yards, and 14-of-16 on extra points. His presence has provided a boost to Chicago's growing offense and the comfort that it can keep pace even if drives end with field goals over touchdowns. "Every time we get in that field goal range, I'm always cognitive of, we got points," quarterback Justin Fields said of Santos. "We most likely have points right here." -- Courtney Cronin

Week 9 ranking: 29

Non-QB MVP: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne is fifth in the league in rushing with 680 yards despite having the fewest carries (120) by any non-quarterback in the top 10. The Jaguars rank seventh in rushing yards per game (146.8), which would be their highest mark since 2010 (149.7) if it holds the rest of the season. Etienne's production is one of the reasons the Jaguars traded James Robinson to the Jets, and he gives Jacksonville a more explosive player at the position. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 9 ranking: 22

Non-QB MVP: DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner has been the Colts' best pass-rusher this season, leading the way for a defense that has excelled, in spite of a dysfunctional offense. Buckner leads the Colts in sacks (five) despite playing on the interior defensive line and being a magnet for double-teams this season. Buckner has freed up the Colts' ends and linebackers to make plays, a big reason Indianapolis ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.8). -- Stephen Holder

play 1:05 Why the Colts decided to move on from Frank Reich Adam Schefter details why the Colts decided to fire head coach Frank Reich.

Week 9 ranking: 27

Non-QB MVP: RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is averaging a career-high 5.4 yards per carry and is on pace for career highs in rushing yards (1,579) and rushing touchdowns (13). He also had a three-game stretch when he rushed for 144, 154 and 143 yards, and his six scores during that spell helped keep Las Vegas afloat, as they went 2-1. Indeed, Jacobs, whose fifth-year option was declined by the Raiders' new regime this offseason, has been the most consistent player in a decidedly inconsistent season. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 9 ranking: 30

Non-QB MVP: LB Minkah Fitzpatrick

On a team for whom no one is playing consistently, it was difficult to pick anyone as the MVP, quarterback or not. Even Fitzpatrick hasn't played up to his usual standard in every game, but he is still a difference-maker and has notched three interceptions, including a Week 1 pick-six. Honorable mention goes to Alex Highsmith with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 9 ranking: 31

Non-QB MVP: RB Jamaal Williams

Williams embodies the spirit of what the Lions are trying to build with grit and has been available in every game for the Lions this season. He is off to the best start of his six-year career with eight touchdowns, third most in the league behind only Cleveland's Chubb and Tennessee's Henry. He still isn't satisfied, however. "I've always been training myself to handle these types of workloads and these types of seasons," Williams told ESPN. "I've always had the mindset for it." -- Eric Woodyard

Week 9 ranking: 28

Non-QB MVP: DE Brian Burns

In a season with many question marks, Burns is the most reliable player on the team. He leads the Panthers in sacks (6) and quarterback hits (10) and also in leadership. He has played so well that general manager Scott Fitterer reportedly turned down two first-round draft picks for him at the trade deadline. -- David Newton

Week 9 ranking: 32

Non-QB MVP: RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce ranks sixth in total rushing yards in the NFL and is the Texans' only consistent offensive threat. The offense only goes as far as he produces. Against the undefeated Eagles on Thursday, the score was 21-17 entering the fourth quarter -- largely because of Pierce, who had 139 yards on the ground. When he doesn't rush for a big amount, the offense struggles -- like against the Titans in Week 8, when Pierce only had 35 yards and the offense didn't eclipse 200 yards for the day. -- DJ Bien-Aime