MIAMI -- Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the Miami Dolphins' trades for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. before the trade deadline "bring some added life" to his team's season and the locker room. From quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's perspective, the trades reinforced what he already believed about the team.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he said Wednesday. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here. We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then hopefully winning one.

"I would say I have full belief that we are capable [of winning a Super Bowl]."

The Dolphins (5-3) acquired Chubb from the Denver Broncos and Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers before Tuesday's trade deadline in an effort to strengthen their odds at a Super Bowl run this season.

Miami has won two games in a row entering its Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears, and running back Raheem Mostert says adding high-caliber players like Chubb and Wilson can be a morale boost -- even when morale is already high.

"It's always a good feeling knowing that we're sitting in a good spot right now, especially at 5-3," he said. "We just have to put the pieces together, get those guys going with us and let's see where it takes us."

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he made the trade for Chubb in order to add a "really good player at a premium position," but stopped short of calling it an all-in move. He said he anticipates a long-term deal for Chubb being finalized "shortly."

He said he hasn't given himself time to reflect on the roster he's constructed after a flurry of big-name additions since March. Grier orchestrated a trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and signed Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead in March and then added Pro Bowl linebacker Melvin Ingram in May.

"I've always just viewed it as always just trying for us to put together the best team we can," he said. "So for us, I think we have a lot of good players. I think Mike (McDaniel) and this coaching staff have done a great job of working with these guys, implementing their scheme and doing things that give us a chance to win.

"I'm not into predictions and everything, but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future."