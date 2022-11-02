WASHINGTON -- D.C. police on Wednesday announced that a 17-year-old male juvenile had been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Since the suspect is a juvenile, Contee would not provide his name or any details of his legal history.

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in northeast Washington.