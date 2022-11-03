FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard filed a motion to dismiss a complaint levied against him last month, calling the complaint "the epitome of a shakedown."

An unnamed woman filed a complaint in Broward County against Howard on October 26 alleging he knowingly and negligently gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Through his attorney, Alan Mensa-Wilmot of Heitner Legal, P.L.L.C., Howard alleges that the plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, threatened him, trespassed on his property, stalked him and spread false information about him.

Howard's motion, filed two days after the plaintiff's complaint, also states that he "has his own causes of action that he intends to bring against" Doe for her alleged "harassing tactics, defamatory statements, and intentional and/or negligent infliction of emotion distress."

The motion includes several screenshots of alleged text messages from the plaintiff, which Howard and his attorney say "make it abundantly clear that Plaintiff is nothing more than a scorned ex-lover" looking to obtain a financial windfall.

Mensa-Wilmot declined to comment on the ongoing case; neither the Dolphins nor attorneys for Jane Doe could be reached for comment.

Howard's motion to dismiss states that he "has the right to compel Plaintiff to disclose her identity so that he may properly face his accuser in a court of law," and that the Plaintiff did not "satisfy the burden" she must meet in order to file using Jane Doe protection.

It continues to state that the Plaintiff must use her real name in all pleadings if she wishes to bring her complaint against Howard, and that failure to do so is grounds for dismissal.