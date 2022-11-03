For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback.

On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.

"I'll even whoop Lamar Jackson's ass," Jericho said before the crowd at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena let him have it.

Jackson, the 2019 league MVP, was sitting ringside for the event. The camera found Jackson and AEW commentator Tazz said, "Lamar looks nervous."

Backstage at the event, Jackson met some squared-circle legends in Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry and Big Show. So, if Jericho wants to make good on his threat, Jackson could have some talent ready to tag in for him.