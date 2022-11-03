Ray Guy, the Hall of Fame punter who won three Super Bowl rings with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders over a 14-season career, has died at the age of 72, the NFL announced Thursday.

Guy, who was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, averaged 42.4 yards over his career from 1973 to 1986. He led the league in the category three times, while finishing second on three other occasions.

Guy also was an expert at flipping the field, recording 209 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

His longest punt was a 74-yarder against the Denver Broncos in 1977.

In 1973, the Southern Miss product became the first punter ever to be selected in the first round of an NFL draft.