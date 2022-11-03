The Get Up crew passionately debates the merits of the Eagles going undefeated this season. (2:36)

Would the Eagles be better off not going undefeated? (2:36)

Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles, a league source told ESPN's Ed Werder.

Cooks expected to be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but the Texans' lack of flexibility on trade demands, and the fact that Cooks' $18M salary is fully guaranteed next season, made it impossible to close a deal, the source said.

Cooks, who missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to personal reasons, took to Twitter shortly after the trade deadline had passed, posting a cryptic tweet seemingly voicing his displeasure at not being dealt.

Cooks leads the Texans in yards (354), receptions (32) and targets (53) this season. He has produced six 1,000-yard receiving seasons but is in the midst of an underachieving season averaging 50.6 yards per game, his second-lowest per game average of his career.

The Texans second-leading receiver in yards in Nico Collins (446) was also ruled out for the Thursday night matchup due to a groin injury.