OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery on his left foot, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Bateman, a first-round pick a year ago, aggravated his foot injury in a 27-22 win at Tampa Bay last Thursday.

Staying healthy has been a struggle for Bateman, who missed the first seven games of 2021 with a groin injury.

Without Bateman, the Ravens are left with unproven wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

Harbaugh said it's a possibility that DeSean Jackson would get promoted from the practice squad for Monday night's game at New Orleans.