FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will sit out with a knee injury for the second consecutive week, leaving quarterback Zach Wilson without one of his top targets against the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense.

Wilson, who faces the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, is coming off one of the worst games of his career -- he threw three interceptions in a loss to the New England Patriots. Once again, he will have Denzel Mims in Davis' role as one of the outside receivers.

"It's going to be a great challenge for us," Wilson said of the Bills. "I'm really excited for it. I think we can do some good stuff against them."

The Bills haven't allowed more than 21 points in any games, and they've held the Jets (5-3) to 17 or fewer points in six straight meetings.

Without Davis, the Jets are expected to start Mims and rookie Garrett Wilson on the outside. Last week, Wilson replaced Elijah Moore, who played only 10 snaps after being deactivated the previous week following his trade request. Moore's role is unclear, but he could see time in the slot.

Garrett Wilson responded with his best game of the season -- six catches for 115 yards. Mims, a healthy scratch for the first six games, seems to have played his way into a permanent role. He has three catches for 80 yards in two games.

"His attitude has been awesome," coach Robert Saleh said Friday. "[I] feel like three weeks ago, something flipped, from just his daily approach to coachability. All of it has really amplified for him."

Zach Wilson will miss Davis, one of his most reliable receivers. In seven games, he has 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Saleh said he's confident that Davis will return in Week 11, following next week's bye.