ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller is set to face the New York Jets after sitting out practice the first two days of the week, but the Bills could be without some key players for the AFC East battle.

Safety Jordan Poyer has already been ruled out of the game at the Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS) after not practicing all week with a left elbow injury that he suffered in the Bills' win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) are both questionable.

Miller does not have an injury designation for the game and is set to play after missing practice Wednesday with his typical veteran rest day and then Thursday with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Packers. He was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"It's just communication with Von in this case or any player for that matter," coach Sean McDermott said. "Just to manage things, and sometimes they're sore more one day than the other, and so just trying to stay on top of it, that's all."

Poyer will miss his third game of the season. In the games he has played, the first-team All-Pro has been a key veteran presence with four interceptions (tied for second most in the NFL). With safety Micah Hyde (neck) out for the season, safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson are expected to start.

Milano's only participation this week was being limited in practice Friday. If he can't go, it would be a major loss for this defense that has held opponents to 21 or fewer points in 11 straight games, tied for the longest streak in franchise history (1999-2000).

On the other side of the ball, the right side of the line could be down a player yet again as Brown also missed last week's game with backup lineman David Quessenberry filling in for him.

The only other question mark for the Bills is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who returned to the active roster this week after rehabbing a torn left ACL over the past 11 months. White was not listed on the injury report all week, but the team is being cautious with his return to the roster.

"We're just going to continue to take [White] one day at a time," McDermott said. "He's done a good job just like he did last week."