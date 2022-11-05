Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who announced last month he would enter the transfer portal at the end of this season, started Saturday's game against No. 15 Penn State.

Tuttle, a team captain who has been a backup throughout his Hoosiers career, earned the nod after Indiana's open week. Connor Bazelak, a transfer from Missouri, had been IU's starting quarterback but did not dress for Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury.

Tuttle began his career at Utah but then transferred to Indiana, where he competed for the starting job in each of the past four seasons. Indiana went with Michael Penix Jr. as its starter in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and Bazelak won the job before this season.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said in October that he met with Tuttle about his plan to enter the portal and respects the senior's desire to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Tuttle started games after Penix was injured in 2020 and 2021, helping Indiana to a road upset of Wisconsin in 2020.

"I love my teammates and I'm not going to leave them in the season,'' Tuttle told HoosiersNow.com in October. "I know there are a ton of other people in the NCAA who leave in the middle of the season and I'm not going to do that. Nor will I let this be a distraction or affect how I prepare and lead the team. This just gives me the best chance to play next year and be in the best spot."

He had not played this season but came in with 819 career pass yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.