EAGAN, Minn. -- It's a baby girl for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and his wife, Leah.

The couple welcomed their fourth child Friday night.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the Vikings said: "Mom and baby are doing great."

O'Connell accompanied the team on its scheduled flight Saturday afternoon in advance of Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders.

In his first season as the Vikings' coach, O'Connell has compiled a 6-1 record and the team has a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North entering Week 9.