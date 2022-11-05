PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver A.J. Brown was fined $10,609 by the NFL for taunting Pittsburgh Steelers defenders in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 8 win.

Following his third score of the day -- a 29-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the right corner of the end zone with Minkah Fitzpatrick and corner Ahkello Witherspoon sandwiching him, Brown was flagged after pointing to each of them and saying, "One, two [defenders], that's not enough," he told reporters afterwards.

It was an otherwise epic day for Brown, who set career highs with 156 yards and three touchdowns.

He took to social media Saturday and said he'll keep from doing such gestures in the future to avoid fines.

Brown became the first player with 100 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in the first half of a game since Tampa Bay's Mike Evans in Week 3 of 2019, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He is just the third receiver since 2006 -- when ESPN began tracking air yards -- to have three receiving touchdowns of 20-plus air yards in a single game.

Brown's 718 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL.