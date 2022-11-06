The Tennessee Titans have closely guarded their quarterback plans for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and are hoping not to reveal them until pregame warmups, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. He was spotted in a walking boot last week, with a possible high ankle sprain, sources told Schefter.

If Tannehill cannot play -- and some have estimated it at 50-50 -- rookie Malik Willis would make his second consecutive start. In his first career start last week, Willis went 6-of-10 for 55 yards with one interception and no touchdowns in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans.

Tannehill had previously made 49 consecutive starts for Tennessee, a franchise record for quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is likely to play against the Chiefs, sources told Schefter.