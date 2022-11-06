Daylight saving time? Over. Spooky season? A thing of the past. As we embark on the second half of the NFL season, players are dressing in varying degrees of fall attire for Week 9.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is embracing sweater weather as the Bengals return home to "The Jungle" to take on the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is acclimating to the uncharacteristically mild temperatures at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (predicted to be 75 degrees at game time) with a short-sleeved ensemble.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opted for a black bomber jacket over a bright shirt -- paired with a camo hat and sunglasses -- for his Chicago business trip.
In other quarterback news, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers went black-on-black with a beanie, sunglasses and cut-off sweatshirt (Bill Belichick vibes) over a long-sleeved shirt, while the New York Jets' Zach Wilson kept it classic with a Henley top.
From QBs to DTs, here's what the stars are rocking ahead of Week 9's action:
Easy like Sunday morning
Howdy. 🤠 #BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O7hSylJaHO— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2022
Gameday mode. 1️⃣2️⃣ 😎@AaronRodgers12 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7BPSbeMLci— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2022
Checking in from Chicago. 👋 @Tua x @RMos_8Ball pic.twitter.com/3UgHb1enW9— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2022
Checking in. 👍#BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lmxcXLZCMK— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2022
😈 @carllawson55 pic.twitter.com/kI4S0Quy6c— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022
.@teehiggins5 always, I repeat, always brings the heat 🔥#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/37G99HDAnK— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
Ready for the show. @JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/C0VC5LDmaT— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
.@8kMike requires that you check out @matayo_echols' fit pic.twitter.com/qdwCUEHUk1— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022
Showing love. pic.twitter.com/yc0VMHiwEQ— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022
Rise & shine. 💎@PrestonSmith94 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/UXOXQDbNOt— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2022
Smash is on the scene 📍@_SmashAmos31 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/KgMsq3B61a— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2022
Walk it like I talk it pic.twitter.com/AAe5rC4w1K— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022
The Zylstra carpool has arrived pic.twitter.com/tNhtRmBQOC— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022
Back home 😎#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/7Us7g5C1Zj— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
Fall looks.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 6, 2022
