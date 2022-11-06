Mina Kimes and Robert Griffin III respond to Jeff Saturday putting the Bills over the Eagles in his ranking of the top five teams. (1:50)

Mina, RGIII get on Saturday for ranking Bills over Eagles (1:50)

Daylight saving time? Over. Spooky season? A thing of the past. As we embark on the second half of the NFL season, players are dressing in varying degrees of fall attire for Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is embracing sweater weather as the Bengals return home to "The Jungle" to take on the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is acclimating to the uncharacteristically mild temperatures at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (predicted to be 75 degrees at game time) with a short-sleeved ensemble.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opted for a black bomber jacket over a bright shirt -- paired with a camo hat and sunglasses -- for his Chicago business trip.

In other quarterback news, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers went black-on-black with a beanie, sunglasses and cut-off sweatshirt (Bill Belichick vibes) over a long-sleeved shirt, while the New York Jets' Zach Wilson kept it classic with a Henley top.

From QBs to DTs, here's what the stars are rocking ahead of Week 9's action:

Easy like Sunday morning

Walk it like I talk it pic.twitter.com/AAe5rC4w1K — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022