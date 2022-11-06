        <
          Vikings' Kirk Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson on first-quarter touchdown pass

          Justin Jefferson got the Vikings started early with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
          LANDOVER, Md. -- Entering Sunday, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hadn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 1.

          He took care of that early in the Vikings' game Sunday at FedEx Field. Jefferson soared high over Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest to haul in a 9-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead. It was his fourth catch of the Vikings opening possession.

          Jefferson's previous two touchdown receptions both came in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. He did score on a running play in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.