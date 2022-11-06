Packers' Rodgers throws two interceptions in goal-to-go situations

DETROIT -- Aaron Rodgers is doing things he's never done before, and that's not a good thing for the Green Bay Packers.

For the first time in his career, Rodgers threw two interceptions in goal-to-go situations on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

And it was just the second time in Rodgers' career that he has thrown picks on each of the first two drives of a game. He had not done that since Week 17 of 2013 at Chicago.

Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph got Rodgers on first-and-goal from the 5 on the opening drive after his pass deflected off linebacker Derrick Barnes' helmet. Then defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got Rodgers on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Both interceptions came in the end zone.

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

Rodgers has now had a deflected pass result in an interception in consecutive weeks. He had not had an interception of that variety since 2015 before this stretch, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The interception on the first drive was Rodgers' first in a goal-to-go situation since the 2019 season, ending a streak of 52 games without throwing a pick in a goal-to-go situation.

The Packers had two turnovers in goal-to-go situations against the Bills in 2006. They lost the game 24-10.

Rodgers added a third interception -- another by Joseph -- in the second half. It's the fifth career three interception game for Aaron Rodgers and first since 2017.