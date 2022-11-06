Dolphins' Tyreek Hill celebrates TD with flip against Bears

CHICAGO -- The Miami Dolphins put up points in a hurry during Sunday's game against the Bears, starting with some gymnastics from wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found a wide open Hill for a three-yard score early in the second quarter -- Hill's first since Week 2. The NFL's leader in receiving yards celebrated by trotting across the end zone before breaking into a cartwheel and finishing it with a backflip.
Flippin' happy that @cheetah is a 🐬. 🙂#FinsUp x #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/lLBzFal3IX— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2022
Five plays later, linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked the Bears' first punt of the day; fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the ball and scored to put Miami up 21-10. That was the Dolphins' first blocked punt touchdown this season and first since Week 12 of 2021 against the Panthers.
.@JJPhillips15 blocks the punt and @AndrewVanGinkel takes it to the 🏠‼️— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2022
📺: Watch #MIAvsCHI on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/rGNz2vCvxQ
The Dolphins' offense had little trouble moving the ball through its first two drives. Tagovailoa completed his first nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while orchestrating a pair of touchdown drives. Hill also drew a 32-yards pass interference in the end zone to set up Miami's first touchdown.