Dolphins' Tyreek Hill celebrates TD with flip against Bears

CHICAGO -- The Miami Dolphins put up points in a hurry during Sunday's game against the Bears, starting with some gymnastics from wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found a wide open Hill for a three-yard score early in the second quarter -- Hill's first since Week 2. The NFL's leader in receiving yards celebrated by trotting across the end zone before breaking into a cartwheel and finishing it with a backflip.

Five plays later, linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked the Bears' first punt of the day; fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the ball and scored to put Miami up 21-10. That was the Dolphins' first blocked punt touchdown this season and first since Week 12 of 2021 against the Panthers.

The Dolphins' offense had little trouble moving the ball through its first two drives. Tagovailoa completed his first nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while orchestrating a pair of touchdown drives. Hill also drew a 32-yards pass interference in the end zone to set up Miami's first touchdown.