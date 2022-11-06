Commanders' Curtis Samuel makes touchdown catch on risky deep ball ... with help from official

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders received help from an unusual source on an up-for-grabs touchdown pass early in the third quarter: the back judge.

On a long heave by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Minnesota defensive back Camryn Bynum had his eye on the ball around the 8-yard line, racing over from the opposite side of the field for the intended target Curtis Samuel. As Bynum moved toward the ball, he bumped into back judge Steve Patrick, causing the official to fall down and Bynum to veer off his path.

And that enabled Samuel to grab the ball at the 2-yard line -- with corner Patrick Peterson and safety Harrison Smith behind him -- roll over and bounce up into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Heinicke throws into triple coverage... CAUGHT by Curtis Samuel!



It was the second-longest touchdown catch of Samuel's career and one of the season's most unlikely touchdowns.