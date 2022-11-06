NEW ORLEANS -- Lamar Jackson will officially be without his top target for the Baltimore Ravens' game at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) was downgraded to out Sunday after not traveling with the AFC North-leading Ravens (5-3) to New Orleans. He had been listed as doubtful Saturday.

This marks the first time in Andrews' five-year career that he will miss a game because of injury. He previously missed one game in 2019 for rest ahead of the playoffs and two in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Andrews, who leads the Ravens in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdown catches (5), entered the Oct. 27 game at Tampa Bay with a knee injury and then left midway through the second quarter with a shoulder injury. He did not practice all week leading up to Monday's game.

This means Jackson will be without his top tight end (Andrews) and No. 1 wide receiver (Rashod Bateman, who suffered a season-ending foot injury) against the Saints. Also, No. 1 running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game.

Isaiah Likely, a rookie fourth-round draft pick, is expected to start in place of Andrews. Likely had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Buccaneers.

The Saints previously ruled out cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram for Monday's game, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable after returning to practice this week.

Baltimore will look to get healthier after Monday's game. The Ravens go on their bye and won't play again until Nov. 20 against the Carolina Panthers.