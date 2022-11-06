Bears' Justin Fields scores career-long 61-yard rushing TD

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears own the NFL's top rushing offense at 188.4 yards per game. The contributions the Bears have gotten from quarterback Justin Fields are a major part of that success.

Trailing by 11 and facing third-and-5 on their first drive of the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Fields dropped back to pass and saw an opening through the left side of his offensive line.

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥



The Bears' second-year quarterback scrambled for a 61-yard touchdown, the second longest by a quarterback this season, and went untouched on his way into the end zone. It was Fields' longest rushing TD of his NFL career.

Despite entering Week 9 with the No. 6 run defense in the NFL, the Dolphins had allowed opposing quarterbacks to rush for 192 yards. The longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback this season also came against Miami when Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ran for a 79-yard score in Week 2.