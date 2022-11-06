DETROIT -- It was a painful first half for the Green Bay Packers in more ways than one.

They lost two starters to injury -- receiver Romeo Doubs (right ankle) and cornerback Eric Stokes (right ankle/knee) -- on the way to falling behind the Detroit Lions 8-0 at halftime.

Doubs was injured on the Packers' first play from scrimmage, when he caught an 18-yard pass. It marked the second straight week they've lost a receiver on their opening drive. Christian Watson sustained a concussion last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs was carted to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday with an ankle injury. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

They lost Stokes late in the first quarter. He was quickly ruled out, perhaps signifying his injury was most significant.

Between those two injuries, the Packers briefly played with right guard Jon Runyan, who sustained a knee injury but returned. Zach Tom replaced Runyan. Then left tackle David Bakhtiari was unable to start the second half because of a knee injury, so Tom started the third quarter in his place. Bakhtiari was riding the exercise bike during the opening drive of the second half.

The Packers announced that Bakhtiari is questionable to return.