Lil Wayne had an incredible fan experience Saturday ... and the opposite on Sunday.

The New Orleans rapper and record executive was ecstatic over the LSU Tigers' 32-31 overtime win over the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. After responding to an Alabama score with one of their own in extra time, the Tigers chose to go for two. That decision paid off as they converted, giving Alabama its second loss of the season. It's the first time the Crimson Tide have lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl since 2010.

Lil Wayne celebrated on Twitter, dubbing LSU "LilWeezyana State University."

Roll tide??????? Nahhhh roll one tf up for dem Tigers!!!!!!!! It's up!!! We litty. Lidia!!!! LilWeezyana State University lil bih!!!!!!!! Hope Brian use his southern accent at the podium!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Lil Wayne is also a fan of the Green Bay Packers, who had an incredibly tough loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Notably, Aaron Rodgers struggled throughout the game, throwing three interceptions -- two of them in the red zone. After the game, Lil Wayne expressed his frustration -- and was particularly harsh toward Rodgers.

RIP to the season we should've gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Being brought to the heights of joy by one team and having another make you despondent the next? Sounds like a pretty typical sports fan experience for Weezy.