Top NFL week 9 Twitter trolls include Jets, Jags, Bengals

Sauce Gardner's strong defense foils the Bills on their last play as the Jets hang on to win. (0:34)

Jets' D comes up big on fourth down to top Bills (0:34)

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season is in full swing and the AFC East is flexing its muscle as every team in the division is over .500.

It is just the third time since 2002 that every team in a division has had a winning record through Week 9 (2021 AFC West, 2014 AFC North).

Read more: The Jets and Lions did what? Takeaways from NFL Week 9, including two big upsets

The New York Jets may be the most surprising success story of the quartet, and Sunday they made a statement with a 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo closed as a 10.5-point favorite, which was the largest road spread over a team with a winning record since 2007.

New York came out on top in the second largest upset of the season and its social team made another statement:

make sure y'all get everything right in that new stadium pic.twitter.com/eihhaoFBex — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

Accounts for winning teams across the league had plenty to say after coming out on top.

Las Vegas has struggled to hold on to leads this season and that trend continued in Jacksonville.

The Raiders lost their sixth game of the season, with three of them happening after leading by at least 17 points. Jacksonville's Twitter account appreciated the comeback win ... and Drake and 21 Savage's latest album, "Her Loss."

The Bengals only reached the end zone once after halftime, but their first half efforts easily carried the team to a win. It was the Joe Mixon show as he finished with five touchdowns, becoming the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it in the 2002 season.

Both Cincinnati and Charlotte, home of the Panthers' stadium, claim to be the "Queen City," but only one team earned the nickname Sunday.

🗣️ Will the real Queen City please stand up pic.twitter.com/0biuf793YJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022

Bears signal caller Justin Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game, but it wasn't enough to outpace Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's offense.

Sunday marked Tagovailoa's third game with 300 pass yards, three passing touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. That ties Tagovailoa with Dan Marino for the most such games in Dolphins franchise history, which Marino accomplished the season he won NFL MVP (1984).