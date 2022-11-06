TAMPA, Fla. -- After a slow start on offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams got on the board in a big way in the second quarter.

On second-and-11, quarterback Matthew Stafford hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 69-yard touchdown. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Kupp -- who had 41 yards after the catch on the play -- has had at least 40 yards after the catch on two touchdowns this season. He's the only player in the NFL to do so multiple times.

Stafford has relied on Kupp heavily this season. Entering the game, Kupp had accounted for 33% of his team's targets this season, which is the highest rate in the NFL. This was Kupp's sixth touchdown reception of the season.

Earlier in the game, Kupp had his 500th career catch and is the fourth player in Rams franchise history to reach that goal joining Isaac Bruce (942), Torry Holt (869) and Henry Ellard (593).